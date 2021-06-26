Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $107.16 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,620,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 93,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $107,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 532,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 46,236 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,852,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 240.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 26,521 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 78,327 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,539 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 182,573 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

BEN stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.