Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $98.73 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $98,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 18,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 510,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,201,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

JAZZ opened at $181.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.92. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

