Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 97,384 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $112,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,442,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock valued at $100,950,834. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DKNG. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

Shares of DKNG opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.01. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

