Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,790 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 534,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,790 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $102,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.10.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $197.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.61 and a 12-month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

