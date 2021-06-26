Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 93,872 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,972,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of Textron worth $110,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 69.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 318,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 129,880 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TXT opened at $67.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.02. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

