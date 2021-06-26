Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 114.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Bank OZK worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Truist raised their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.09.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

