Barclays PLC Acquires 99,421 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,421 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Comerica worth $20,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

