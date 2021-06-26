Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Suncor Energy worth $27,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $67,025,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,901,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 537,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $14,511,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

NYSE:SU opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.80, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

