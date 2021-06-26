Barclays PLC Grows Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,715 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $23,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 800,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 177,551 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hess by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hess by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HES shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $89.32 on Friday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

