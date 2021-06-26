Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 451,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

