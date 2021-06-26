Barclays PLC Sells 11,264 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,264 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $26,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

NYSE:ESS opened at $307.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $316.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

