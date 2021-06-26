Barclays Reiterates €69.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.33 ($83.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €58.82 ($69.19).

DPW opened at €57.81 ($68.01) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €53.10. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

