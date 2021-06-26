Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Major Shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management Sells 942,161 Shares of Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $8,375,811.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Outerbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $1,035,640.20.

NYSE BNED opened at $8.87 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

