Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BBSI opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.80.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 77,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 54,598 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.