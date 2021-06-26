Beacon (BECN) Price Up 49.3% Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 34% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Beacon has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $5,770.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $2.15 or 0.00006809 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00026068 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000262 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001620 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002205 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002046 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

