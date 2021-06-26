Beer Money (BEER) Market Cap Reaches $177,970.53

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $177,970.53 and $29,938.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00053032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00020225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.00593246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038444 BTC.

About Beer Money

BEER is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,650,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.