Berenberg Bank Boosts Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 7,800

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRDA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,105.56 ($79.77).

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 7,256 ($94.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,879.80. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 5,196 ($67.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,804 ($101.96). The stock has a market cap of £10.12 billion and a PE ratio of 46.87.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total value of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total transaction of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31). Insiders acquired a total of 303 shares of company stock worth $2,003,915 in the last quarter.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

