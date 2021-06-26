Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 81,507 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 662.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 81,507 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

