Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 90,152 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 67.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,152 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after buying an additional 377,426 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $64.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

