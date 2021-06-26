Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 3,569 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $40,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,287,000. S&T Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $227.35 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $140.36 and a one year high of $228.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.08.

