Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 53,339 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,339 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Relay Therapeutics worth $20,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,535,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after buying an additional 1,091,529 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 820,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,608 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $35.91 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,812 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

