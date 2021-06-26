Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 31,666 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,666 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pegasystems worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $128,027.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,733 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEGA. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $140.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

