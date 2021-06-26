Bharatt Chowrira Buys 20,000 Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) Stock

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) insider Bharatt Chowrira purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £69,200 ($90,410.24).

LON:PRTC opened at GBX 345 ($4.51) on Friday. PureTech Health plc has a 1-year low of GBX 232.01 ($3.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 377.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £986.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.43.

PRTC has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

