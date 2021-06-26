BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,780

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,780 ($36.32) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Group to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,155.56 ($28.16).

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,160 ($28.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The stock has a market cap of £109.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,175.99.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

