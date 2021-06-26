BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of BBL opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BHP Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

