Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.27 and last traded at $26.31. 2,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,236,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $571.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.88.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 45,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,297.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,136 shares of company stock worth $3,001,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 396,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 480,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 437,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

