Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.47. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$15.47, with a volume of 900 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

