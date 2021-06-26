BitBall Hits Market Capitalization of $4.48 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $926,573.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

