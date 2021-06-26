Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Trading Down 8.1% This Week

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $357,129.02 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00321544 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00118497 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00171416 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000799 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

