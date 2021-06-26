Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Trading 26% Lower Over Last Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for about $18.56 or 0.00056120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $157.06 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001108 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001959 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002490 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

