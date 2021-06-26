Bitcoinus Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,477.56 and approximately $93.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,658.34 or 0.99483147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00028910 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00055346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000801 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

