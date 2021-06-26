BitTube (TUBE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,372.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $3,372.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.32 or 0.00625929 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 313,602,494 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

