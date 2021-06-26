BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,000,000 Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000.

NASDAQ:OHPAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

