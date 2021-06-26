BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Energy Fuels worth $42,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 343.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $56,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UUUU shares. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

UUUU opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.86 million, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. Analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $419,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

