BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 911,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 136,076 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.97. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.