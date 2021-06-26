Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

