Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.85 Million Stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GGT opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

