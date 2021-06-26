Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 511,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after buying an additional 49,024 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 23,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 258.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 720,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,592,000 after buying an additional 519,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.34. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $72.17 and a 1-year high of $101.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.