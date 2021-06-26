Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.08. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

Several research firms have commented on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.