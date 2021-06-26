Blair William & Co. IL Sells 18,400 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Vivint Smart Home worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.65. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

