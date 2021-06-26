Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,254 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 47.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of KSS opened at $57.20 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

