Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSX by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,709,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,279,000 after buying an additional 177,068 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,781,000 after buying an additional 890,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $666,341,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $593,993,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.68.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

