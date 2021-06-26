BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.59. BlueLinx shares last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 1,291,178 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $437.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.83.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%.

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 16,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $712,118.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,942.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 118.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 3,836.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlueLinx by 914.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

