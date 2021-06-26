BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

Shares of ZDV opened at C$18.90 on Friday. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of C$13.70 and a 1 year high of C$19.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.54.

