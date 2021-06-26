Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on BYPLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $$11.21 on Monday. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

