Boosted Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,686.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.93 or 0.00028511 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $534,345.43 and $11,686.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00165681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00093245 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,346.30 or 1.00106382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002929 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

