BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $49.13 Average PT from Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 52.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 40.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2,436.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 157.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

