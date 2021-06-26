Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAY. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Shares of EPAY stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.96. 1,675,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,970. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 135.36 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,319.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $773,670 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.