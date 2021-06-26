Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160,205 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Chart Industries worth $19,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $6,103,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.06. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Chart Industries’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

