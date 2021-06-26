Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,783 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $16,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $56,555,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,987,000 after purchasing an additional 891,299 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 770,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,731,000 after purchasing an additional 654,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

